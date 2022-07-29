The Fed’s preferred inflation measure set a new 40-year high in June

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Another key measure of inflation set a fresh 40-year high in June, a month marked by record-high gas prices.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which measures the change in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, rose by 6.8% in June as compared to the same period last year, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That surpasses the previous 40-year high of 6.6% in March of this year and falls just shy of the 6.9% year-over-year rate notched in January 1982, when inflation was decelerating from one of its highest levels in US history.

Prior to June, the PCE index held steady at 6.3% for both May and April. However, June saw gas prices hit record levels, sending another key inflation measure — the Consumer Price Index — to a nearly 41-year high. Energy prices have since abated.

