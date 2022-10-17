New UK finance minister races to calm markets with stunning policy reversal

By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Britain’s new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government’s tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to control jittery markets.

Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse almost every tax measure announced three weeks ago, including a proposed cut to the basic rate of income tax from April 2023. The stunning reversal would raise £32 billion ($36 million), he said.

The move represents almost a complete reversal of the tax-cutting plans of the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and leaves her in a perilous political position.

“No government can control markets, but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances,” Hunt said. “The UK will always pay its way.”

The announcement helped ease alarm in financial markets on Monday. UK government bond prices rose and the pound climbed 1% to nearly $1.13.

Investors still remain on edge, however. While Hunt’s policy announcement could deliver a short term “relief rally,” significant volatility is likely to persist, said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING.

On Friday, Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng, her previous finance minister, and reinstated a big tax hike on corporations. But these moves failed to satisfy investors worried about the state of government finances.

The Treasury said that Hunt met with the governor of the Bank of England and the head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday night to brief them on his plans, and he’ll share more information with Parliament later Monday.

The finance minister’s full medium-term budget will still be delivered on October 31, together with a review by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Truss faces serious questions about whether she can hold on to her job after financial markets rejected her controversial economic package, which aimed to boost growth by slashing taxes and ramping up borrowing.

Her government has come under huge pressure from investors and other Conservative Party members since the effort was unveiled in late September. While Truss has walked back many of the measures, including a plan to cut the income tax rate for top earners, it’s failed to restore confidence.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden said he thought Truss’ trickle-down economic plan “was a mistake.”

“I disagree with the policy,” he said, adding that it was “up to Great Britain to make that judgment.”

Investors have been keeping a close eye on the bond market Monday after the Bank of England on Friday ended its £65 billion emergency purchase program, which was intended to temporarily help pension funds hit hard by the market tumult.

While the central bank ultimately bought under £20 billion in government debt, the intervention — announced on September 28 — help provide some reassurance as the bond market churned.

The Bank of England said Monday that the operations “enabled a significant increase in the resilience of the sector.”

