New York Post says ‘vile and reprehensible’ tweets result of rogue employee

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

The New York Post said that a series of vulgar and racist tweets and headlines published Thursday morning were the result of a rogue employee.

“The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated,” the Post said in a statement provided to CNN.

“This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” the tabloid added.

The published content included a racist headline attacking New York City Mayor Eric Adams and another calling for the assassination of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The incident comes just weeks after another publication, Fast Company, was hacked. In that incident, which resulted in the outlet disabling its website for days, Apple News users received racist messages.

The-CNN-Wire

