Train traffic snarled between NY and Philadelphia restored but with residual delays

New York (CNN) — Snarled train traffic between New York City and Philadelphia this morning is moving again.

While delays should “still be expected” Amtrak rail service has been restored “in both directions” between New York and Philadelphia following earlier overhead power issues in New Jersey, Amtrak said in a statement.

Rail service had been operating on a limited basis “with no substitute transportation available,” the company noted in an earlier statement.

The Keystone line — which runs between New York City and Pennsylvania’s capital city Harrisburg by way of Philadelphia — was operating exclusively between Philadelphia and Harrisburg during the service disruption.

New Jersey Transit had also issued an alert that Northeast Corridor rail service had been suspended between Trenton and Metropark, but tweeted that service was restored as of 10:23 am ET.

However, it did state that NJ Transit rail tickets and passes would continue to be cross honored by NJ Transit buses, private carriers and the PATH trains at Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York.

