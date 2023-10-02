Mack Trucks strike narrowly avoided as company reaches tentative deal with UAW union

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between Mack Trucks and thousands of its auto workers, the United Auto Workers union announced late Sunday, narrowly averting a strike at the company.

“More details to come as members review the [tentative agreement],” UAW said on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

News of the deal at the heavy-duty truck maker comes as the union continues to wage strikes against three major car manufacturers.

The union has 3,500 members working at five Mack Trucks facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. The workers’ contract with Mack was set to expire just before midnight Sunday.

For the first time in its history, the union is simultaneously striking against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The walkouts began on September 15 and have since expanded to include more than 25,000 union members across the three companies.

Mack Trucks is owned by Sweden’s Volvo Group. The Volvo car brand is owned by China’s Geely.

