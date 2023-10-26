L.L. Bean closes headquarters, stores and factories in Maine after mass shooting

New York (CNN) — L.L. Bean has shuttered its flagship store, corporate headquarters, factories and other facilities in Maine, the outdoor goods retailer told CNN on Thursday, as authorities conduct a manhunt in the area for a person of interest in mass shootings.

A spokesperson for the century-old company, one of Maine’s biggest employers, said it decided to shut the sites “out of an abundance of caution.”

L.L. Bean’s flagship store in Freeport is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Since opening in 1917, the store has rarely closed, except for during Covid-19, the death of its executives, a fire and the assassination of JFK.

L.L. Bean spokesperson Amanda Hannah said the company’s large campus of four stores in Freeport as well as its corporate headquarters in that town will be closed on Thursday. Freeport is located about 20 miles from Lewiston, where at least 18 people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night.

L.L. Bean said it has also closed a manufacturing facility located in Lewiston as well as another one in Brunswick and an order fulfillment center.

“The tragic events in Lewiston last night have shocked and saddened all of us at L.L. Bean,” the company spokesperson said. “Our priority is, and will remain, the health and safety of our employees and customers. Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy in our beloved home state of Maine.

L.L. Bean employed more than 3,000 people across Maine as of the first quarter, according to state statistics.

Other Maine businesses close

Another major employer, Hannaford Supermarkets, is also closing all of its stores in Maine until at least 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, the company said on Facebook.

Hannaford said some stores did open at their regular times Thursday before learning about the closure order, and they are “in the process of transitioning people out of the store.”

Hannaford has 58 locations in Maine, according to its website.

“The health and safety of our associates and customers is our top priority,” the company said.

Two of Maine’s leading banks have also shut down branches around Lewiston.

Camden National Bank and Bangor Savings Bank posted notices on their websites Thursday morning announcing multiple bank branches will be shut on Thursday.

Camden National said it shut branches in Lewiston, Auburn, Topsham, Brunswick, Richmond and Bath. The lender said it will be “drive-up only in our other locations.”

Bangor Savings Bank announced the closure of its branches located in Lewiston, Auburn and Brunswick and will have limited service elsewhere.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, all remaining Maine branches are closed or drive-up only depending on location,” Bangor Savings said on its website. “Our thoughts are with the community during this difficult time.”

TD Bank also said Thursday it has temporarily closed all 39 of its branches as well as its offices in Maine until further notice “due to the continuing threat.”

“We are acting with urgency to confirm the safety of our TD colleagues, many of whom work or reside in or near that area,” a TD Bank spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. We mourn the loss of loved ones, friends and neighbors in Lewiston,” the bank spokesperson said. “The safety of our customers, colleagues and the community is our top priority at this time.”

And Allagash, Maine’s largest brewery, has shut its tasting room in Portland. In a post on Instagram, Allagash cited the “unfolding tragedy in Lewiston.”

“Maine is a small community, and we’re all feeling the immense heartbreak of what has happened,” Allagash said in the post.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.