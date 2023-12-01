‘Broken window’ stickers for Tesla Cybertruck quickly sell out

New York (CNN) — Back In 2019, Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen tried to show off the Cybertruck’s shatterproof windows by throwing a metal ball at each of the truck’s left side windows. The unbreakable windows… broke.

“Oh my f**king God,” said Musk at that memorably awkward moment. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.”

The ball didn’t go through the window either time, but it left a spiderweb of cracks in each side window.

Following Thursday’s Cybertruck delivery event, Tesla decided to cash in on the embarrassment from 2019 with a broken-glass window sticker. The sticker, which is specifically designed to fit the Cybertruck’s uniquely-shaped window, quickly sold out, of course, the company said. It’s unclear how many stickers were made available.

The $55 sticker goes on the back-seat window on the driver’s-side, not the front driver’s side window that also cracked in real life. The rear side window is, however, a window the driver won’t look through so covering it with a big sticker won’t cause any safety issues.

Von Holzhausen repeated the demonstration at Thursday night’s Cybertruck delivery event with what looked like a baseball. The window did not crack. His timid throw this time, however, would probably not have made it to home plate in an actual baseball situation.

The sticker is among a menu of Cybertruck accessories listed on the Tesla website including a tailgate ramp, cargo rails and a $3,000 tent that integrates with the truck bed.

Prices for the truck itself start at about $61,000 for a two-wheel-drive version up to more than $100,000 a four-wheel-drive high-performance model called the Cyberbeast.

The-CNN-Wire

