CPSC issues several warnings for tiny magnetic balls after seven deaths

New York (CNN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued several warnings for high-powered magnetic balls in toy sets, after the agency said it was aware of seven deaths linked to swallowing small magnets.

The CPSC did not list the total units affected because most of the companies did not agree to recall their products. However, if the companies do not agree to a voluntary recall, the CPSC could sue or begin a mandatory recall process.

These magnets are small enough to fit into the CPSC’s small parts cylinder (which simulates the width of a child’s throat), and are also magnetically stronger than permitted. And when people swallow these high-powered magnets, they can attract to each other or to other metals inside the digestive system, leading to “perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.”

The agency estimated 2,500 emergency room visits over magnet ingestions from 2017-2021. Of the seven deaths, two were outside of the United States.

However, the agency issued one recall on Thursday from XpressGoods’ colorful metal magnetic balls, which affected about 728 units. The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using those magnets, which are 5mm in diameter (.04 of an inch), and contact XpressGoods for a prepaid label to return for a full refund or store credit.

There are six other warnings for high-powered magnets. Four of the warnings are for magnet sets sold exclusively on Temu, a wide-ranging marketplace. These sets include Allvre’s 216-Piece 5mm Magnetic Ball Sets, Sunny House’s 125-Piece 5mm Mixed Color Magnetic Ball Sets, Ming Tai Trade’s 216-Piece 5mm Magnetic Ball Sets and Magic QQ’s 216-Piece Mixed Color Magnetic Ball Sets.

The CPSC said it reached out to all of these manufacturers, but most of the firms have not agreed to recall or offer a remedy to customers. All of these magnets were sold online this year.

A magnetic ball set sold at South Korean site myKmarket.com was also issued a warning.

Most of these magnetics are colorful, and sold in a clear plastic case. However, the magnets in SplishSplash Balls reusabale water balloons also contain the powerful magnets, which are used inside the rim of the balloon to seal the water.

