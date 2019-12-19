Judge considers Hammond Ranches grazing permit

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A federal judge in Portland is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Eastern Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump.

Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison.

A protest over their case led to the early 2016 armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns that ended days after the death of LaVoy Finicum at a law enforcement roadblock.

Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year, but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.

