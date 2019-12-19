Skip to Content
By
today at 2:34 pm
Published 2:32 pm

Judge considers Hammond Ranches grazing permit

Steven Dwight and Susie Hammond Burns 711_1531336052077.jpg_12360024_ver1.0_1280_720
KTVZ file
Steven and Dwight Hammond, Dwight's wife Susie meet with crowd that greeted them in July 2018 at Burns Airport, day after the father and son were issued a presidential pardon and released from federal prison in California. 

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A federal judge in Portland is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Eastern Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump.

Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison.

A protest over their case led to the early 2016 armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns that ended days after the death of LaVoy Finicum at a law enforcement roadblock.

Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year, but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.

The Associated Press

