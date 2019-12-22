News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A human skull found near Interstate 5 in southern Oregon has been identified as the remains of a Myrtle Creek man who was previously reported missing.

Oregon State Police say the remains belonged to Scott Evenson, who would have been 44 years old at the time the remains were found in June 2018.

Authorities say Evenson's remains were identified using DNA testing.

Troopers say an ODOT crew found the skull near an exit ramp in the Roseburg area. Searchers were unable to find other remains.

The Oregon State Police is requesting anyone with information about Evenson between 2015 and 2018 to please contact Detective Tina Nibblett at (541) 440-3334 or Detective Michael Tabor at (541) 440-3315.

