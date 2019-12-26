UPDATE: Missing Mt. Bachelor skier found

News

Calif. woman had last been seen near top of Sunrise lift

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A skier at Mt. Bachelor who was reported missing late Christmas Day, prompting an overnight search, was found Thursday morning, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue confirmed.

"She walked in, is ambulatory and walking out with staff," Lt. Bryan Husband, Search and Rescue coordinator, told NewsChannel 21 shortly after 9 a.m. More details were expected later.

SAR volunteers had searched Mt. Bachelor through the night and deputies were asking the public for help Thursday in efforts to find Ashlee Gingerich, 30, of Grass Valley, California. She was last seen Christmas afternoon near the top of the Sunrise chairlift.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were contacted by the Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol about an overdue skier, who had not reunited with her party at the popular Central Oregon ski resort, Husband said.

The ski patrol had swept all of the runs on the 9,068-foot mountain and searched likely areas without success, Husband said.

Search and Rescue sent a deputy and nine volunteers to search late Wednesday, using skiers to search treed areas in the area Gingerich was last seen. They also used a drone with infrared (heat-sensing) capabilities, searching the mountain in coordination with Mt. Bachelor operations through the night, Husband said. More searches got underway early Thursday morning.

Gingerich was described as about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with dark blonde hair. She last was seen around 3:40 p.m., wearing a black helmet, pink/purple pants and a green jacket. Husband said Gingerich did not have a cellphone with her.

The weather conditions were cooperative with search efforts overnight, though cold, with no new snow in recent days, temperatures in the teens, fair visibility and light winds.