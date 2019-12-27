Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 97 at Bend’s north end

News

(Update: Hwy. 97 fully reopened)

Near Grandview Drive intersection, officers say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 97 at Bend's north end Friday morning, police confirmed at the scene.

The crash occurred near the highway's intersection with Grandview Drive shortly before 7 a.m., Bend police Sgt. Eric Hagen told NewsChannel 21.

As of 8 a.m., one lane was open in both directions at the crash scene, and ODOT warned of congestion and to expect delays for a time. The road was fully reopened before 9 a.m., the agency said. Follow updates at our TripCheck page: https://ktvz.com/weather/roads/.

We'll have more details when they are released.