The Oregonian/OregonLive to end most online comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end most online comments on its website in the new year.

In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/OregonLive said it was following in the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature. The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2.

Oregon's largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section. The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate.

Editor Therese Bottomly noted there will limited comments allowed on selected articles, and there will remain many other ways to interact with The Oregonian, including its Facebook and Instagram pages, numerous Twitter accounts and live events.