Bend shoppers voice reactions to single-use bag ban

New state law went into effect Jan. 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you're someone who forgets to bring your reusable bags to the grocery store, now it could cost you.

As of Jan. 1, Oregon stores will now offer recycled paper bags, or reusable plastic and fabric bags. Customers will be charged at least 5 cents for each one they use.

Plastic produce bags and restaurant take-out bags are exempt from the law.

It's all part of House Bill 2509, which Gov. Kate Brown signed into law last summer.



Oregon joins California, New York and Hawaii as the only states in America with such a policy. A ban on plastic bags has already been in place in Portland, Eugene and Corvallis for a few years. The city of Bend approved a ban last July, but repealed it two weeks later, since the state adopted one.

"I think the biggest thing for folks is a couple of things -- it's just, the hard part about remembering to bring it in the first time and just getting in the habit of remembering to bring in your bags,” said Joe Gilliam, president of the Northwest Grocery Association.

“Then, there is just some things customers should do -- they should make sure that they wash their bags, or wipe them out and clean them. They are carrying their food, and they don't want to let bacteria build up."

To help remind customers about the ban, the Northwest Grocery Association is distributing 50,000 free reusable bags statewide, with 3,000 going to Bend.

NewsChannel 21 asked shoppers in Bend on Thursday how they feel about the change.

"I came without my bags, they're not in my car,” Marilou Warren said. “So, I had to pay 5 cents for a bag that used to be free."

Jay Harris said, "Got the groceries in the back of the truck here, and they're spilling around a little bit, but we'll get it worked out. Have to remember to bring our mesh bags next time with us."

Chris Haley said, "It's looking toward the future. We've got to take care of our planet. I think all the plastic bags in the ocean are horrible. We need to do something about it."

Sandy Stanley said, "Makes it kind of a pain when I get home, but it's just simpler on the pocket book. I know we need to save the trees and save the whales and all of this stuff, but it's not realistic for people to have to buy bags."

Stanley was one of a few people who did not use any bags after her trip to the grocery store. She said she'd rather individually bring all the groceries to her car than spend a few extra cents.

Here's information on the bag ban from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Friday kicks off the Single-Use Plastic-Free Artwalk in downtown Bend. The goal is to encourage people to get in the habit of using reusable cups.