RDM gains more direct flights to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco

Alaska Airlines boosts C.O. airport's travel options as 2020 begins

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Municipal Airport kicked off 2020 by announcing several new direct flights to California destinations being added by Alaska Airlines, including RDM's first non-stop flights to San Diego.

Starting next Tuesday, Alaska Airlines will add two new daily direct flights to Los Angeles and San Diego. The new service to San Diego will be the 10th non-stop destination offered at RDM, officials said Thursday.

Alaska also will increase its daily service from Redmond to San Francisco, beginning March 19, bringing their total direct flights to 12 a day.

“Increased commercial air service options is good news for Central Oregon travelers," Airport Director Zachary Bass said. "In the long run, when you see competition in the market, you will usually see fares decrease.”

Currently, Alaska offers flights from Redmond direct to Portland and Seattle, making up more than 40% of all commercial flights at the Central Oregon airport.

"We have a lot of dedicated customers in Central Oregon, and we're excited to offer even more non-stops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances.

Bass noted that 2019 was a year of growth at RDM.

“The airport is now exceeding a million passengers per year," he said. "As we continue to bring on new destinations and increase air service options for Central Oregon passengers without having to drive over the mountains, we remain committed to providing quality customer service, and retaining RDM’s unique characteristics and small-town feel.”

According to Alaska Airlines, the new routes will be served by Alaska’s 76-seat Embraer 175 jets, offering premium and first-class seating and many in-flight amenities, such as a fresh, seasonal food and beverage menu, movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices, free texting and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

For flight times, information and reservations visit www.alaskaair.com. Additional airport, airline and travel information can be found online at www.flyrdm.com

The Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) is currently served by six air carriers with 28 direct flights. The main terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, nursing room, free book exchange, and a coffee/gift shop. A family friendly restaurant and a full -service bar are located post-security (open daily at 5:00 A.M.) Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, Air Carrier and flight information can be found online at www.flyrdm.com.

Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska's guests can connect with the airline's Global Partners at gateway airports on the West Coast – such as Los Angeles and San Francisco – to fly to more than 900 destinations around the globe. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.