Bend looks to add three more building inspectors

News

More complex commercial projects help drive need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to the growing number of complex construction projects happening in Bend, the city is looking to hire more building inspectors.

Bend city councilors are being asked at next Wednesday's meeting to approve three new full-time building inspectors.

The Building Division additions will help support a growing workload and keep things moving as customers expect, officials said.

There are not necessarily more commercial buildings being built in Bend, but there are more complex ones. According to the city, the complexity requires building inspectors with a “high level of technical knowledge."

That level of expertise is needed to inspect buildings that are a little more complex than usual. That includes apartment complexes, multi-story buildings, or high-cost projects, like the new high school in southeast Bend.

"If you've driven around town, you have seen a lot of five- or six-story buildings under construction,” Russell Grayson, the city’s development services director, said Friday. “We are seeing more complex structures being built here.”

Throughout construction, complex buildings must follow stricter than usual guidelines. That includes the correct: electrical, fire, framing, and plumbing safety guidelines.

“A building inspectors’ main job is fire and life safety,” Grayson said.