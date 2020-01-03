Sisters woman arrested in Redmond DUII crashes

News

Police say she hit two parked cars, one of which hit a third

A 28-year-old Sisters woman faces drunken and reckless driving charges, among others, after speeding through downtown Redmond Friday afternoon, crashing into two parked cars, one of which hit another vehicle, police said.

Redmond Police and Fire & Rescue personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the reported crash at the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street and Cascade Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

Investigators learned a Toyota 4Runner driven by Ashley Clary side-swiped a parked Ford Pickup on Northwest Sixth Street, near Greenwood Avenue, Chambers said.

She then continued south into downtown Redmond, reportedly driving at close to 50 mph in the 20 mph zone. Chambers said the sidewalks were filled with afternoon shoppers and diners, with much of the on-street parking spots occupied.

Clary's SUV swerved to the left and rear-ended a parked GMC Terrain, according to the lieutenant. The force of the collision "launched" the unoccupied GMC into a tree along the street, then across Cascade Avenue, where it struck a parked Toyota Corolla, he said.

The 4Runner, meanwhile, was disabled at the crash scene after it came to a stop on the sidewalk, Chambers said.

Clary was taken to St. Charles Redmond with minor injuries. She was arrested there on charges of DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, four counts of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

"She was released at the hospital with a citation to appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court due to medical reasons," Chambers wrote in a news release.

He added, "The Redmond Police Department reminds everyone, while the holiday season has concluded, DUII drivers remain on our streets. If you are impaired, do not drive. If you observe a potentially impaired driver, please report it to law enforcement.

"In this incident, our community is fortunate no pedestrians were injured by Ms. Clary," Chambers said.