Police close NW Bend streets to investigate possible shooting

But say male was 'uncooperative,' declined medical attention

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police closed several Westside streets for a time Sunday morning as they investigated a possible shooting.

Officers said in a Facebook posting at 10:20 a.m. that they were investigating a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound in the 600 block of Northwest Georgia Avenue.

They added that there was "no known threat to public safety at this time."

Shortly before 11 a.m., police posted updated information and said roads in the area were reopened.

The male was contacted, they said, "but was uncooperative with initial attempt to ascertain what occurred. He declined medical attention."

Police released no other details, other than to say that the investigation was continuing.