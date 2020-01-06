Bend’s Chick-fil-A set to open on Jan. 23

Bend

Offering 'First 100 Red Carpet Rollout' contest giveaway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant has set its opening date: Thursday, Jan. 23, close to a year after it broke ground at the Robal Road Village Shopping Center on Bend’s north end.

The date is listed on the company’s “future openings” page and said “operator Todd Keller is excited to serve the Bend community soon!”

It’s also offering a First 100 Red Carpet Rollout giveaway to residents in several local zip codes, offering gift cards with 52 free Chick-fil-A meals, enough for a weekly visit all year.

The Georgia-based fried chicken sandwich chain opened its first Oregon location in Hillsboro in 2016, followed by several other Portland-area restaurants. Officials said last month they expected the restaurant to open in January.