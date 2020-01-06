Buehler backs, Merkley blasts Trump move to kill commander

News

Wyden, meanwhile, supports War Powers Resolution

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Former Bend state representative and 2nd District congressional candidate Knute Buehler voiced full support Monday for President Trump's order to kill Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, while Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., issued a new broadside attacking the "reckless and impulsive" move.

First, Buehler's statement:

"Since 1979, Iran has been at war with America. I support the decisive action by President Trump and our military to kill and remove Qasem Soleimani from the battlefield. He is a terrorist and murderer who has the blood of American soldiers on his hands.

"This attack was justified, given his long track record of creating terror, death and instability in the Middle East.

"There must be consequences – and justice – for those who would storm an American embassy, shoot down military assets, attack our allies and kill Americans.

"History shows peace can be achieved through strength and deterrence – not weakness or appeasement. While military action is never without risk, inaction also carries significant risk.

"Even during these divided political times, I would hope that our elected leaders could turn down the partisan rhetoric and stand together in defense of American interests and the American people," Buehler concluded.

Here's Merkley's Monday news release:

Merkley Blasts Administration for Escalating Tensions with Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement regarding the spiraling national security concerns stemming from President Trump’s reckless and impulsive actions and statements:

“President Trump and Secretary Pompeo are either dangerously inept or colossally ignorant, and have done enormous damage to U.S. security.

“In short order they have...

“Turned massive demonstrations in Iran against the Iranian government into massive demonstrations against the U.S.;

“Turned demonstrations in Iraq against Iranian influence into demonstrations against U.S. influence;

“Mobilized the Iraqi parliament to vote to expel the United States forces from Iraq;

“Given Iran an excuse to cancel the restraints on their nuclear program that Iran had agreed to and followed for four years before the Trump administration broke the agreement;

“Strengthened the role of Iranian militias in Iraq, expanding Iranian influence—the exact opposite of our goal of reducing Iran’s influence in Iraq;

“Caused U.S. forces to set aside their operations against ISIS in order to prepare to defend themselves against attacks by Iran;

“Placed U.S. forces and assets in the region at greater risk of attack;

“And, most dangerously, set in motion an escalation of attacks that could generate a war between the U.S. and Iran.

“Now all sane Americans must strive to stop the escalation into war.

“We must insist on following our U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress, not the President, the power to decide to go to war.

“Our founders argued that the cost of war in blood and treasure is far too great to be decided by any one person.

“They were right,” Merkley said.

Senator Ron Wyden issued this news release Monday:

Wyden Supports War Powers Resolution to Prevent War With Iran

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today joined Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to support a war powers resolution to force a debate and vote in Congress to prevent further escalation of hostilities with Iran.

“At each of my town halls this past weekend, I heard from Oregonians concerned that Donald Trump is racing our country towards war. Today I cosponsored a Senate Resolution to prevent this reckless administration from launching a war against Iran,” Wyden said. “We cannot allow Trump’s rash approach to foreign policy continue to put American lives in danger at home and abroad. Congress must act now.”

Wyden voted against the Iraq war and has consistently opposed risking American soldiers in unnecessary foreign wars. For years, Wyden has raised concerns over presidents’ efforts to expand the use of military force without congressional authorization. In 2019, Wyden also supported the Prevention of Unconstitutional War with Iran Act and voted against the National Defense Authorization Act in December, to oppose runaway defense spending and endless foreign wars.

War powers resolutions are privileged, meaning that the Senate will be forced to vote on the legislation. The resolution underscores that Congress has the sole power to declare war, as laid out in the Constitution. The resolution requires that any hostilities with Iran must be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force, but does not prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack. The resolution will force a public debate and vote in Congress as intended by the framers of the Constitution to determine whether United States forces should be engaged in these hostilities.

A copy of the bill text is available here.