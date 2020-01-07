DMV secures 2-year extension of La Pine office lease

News

While it continues to look for new location

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine DMV office lease has been extended for two more years as the state continues to search for a new location in the area, the Oregon DMV said Tuesday.

The La Pine office has been located at 51515 Huntington Road No. 2 since February 2002 and staffed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays with two DMV employees from the Bend office.

In 2018, the property owner notified DMV of a planned change in use for the office space which would require DMV to move out as its lease expired in January 2019.

DMV began a search for a new location with input from the La Pine community and assistance from Real Estate Services at the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.

Late in 2018, the lease was extended to provide more time to search for a new location. The one-year extension was set to expire Jan. 31, 2020.

The search for a suitable new location continues, DMV said, so the property owner and the state have agreed to a two-year lease extension through Jan. 31, 2022. The office’s business hours will remain the same.

Once the state finds a new location, DMV will announce the new address and date for the move through a news release, letters to stakeholders and other ways ODOT keeps communities informed of changes.

Any time you need to visit DMV, please first check www.OregonDMV.com to find business hours, locations and wait times for most offices, and to make sure you have everything you need before your visit. You also can do some DMV business from home at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.