1 skier still missing after 2 die in Idaho resort avalanche

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — One person remains missing at an Idaho resort near where an avalanche on Tuesday killed two skiers and injured four others.

The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search.

The resort says it received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier. Resort officials say the ski patrol, aided by dog units, conducted a search and has not found the missing skier.

The avalanche happened Tuesday on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.