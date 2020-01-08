Amazon responds to Ring doorbell security concerns

News

Wyden, others asked CEO for answer; he says co. 'needs to go further.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amazon has addressed concerns about the security of its Ring doorbell device, saying it started notifying people when new devices access their account. But an Oregon lawmaker said they need to do more.

The company said Monday it also started letting people know when their passwords have been taken on other websites.

Amazon sent their responses in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and a group of four other lawmakers.

In November, Wyden and the other senators sent questions and concerns to Amazon, asking CEO Jeff Bezos to explain how Ring tests its products for security, whether the footage collected by Ring is encrypted, and how much access the Amazon staff has to people’s feeds.

However, Wyden believes Amazon lacks confidence in its product’s security, saying the company “needs to go further.”

"Requiring two-factor for new accounts is a step in the right direction, but there are millions of consumers who already have a Ring camera in their homes who remain needlessly vulnerable to hackers," Wyden said in a statement.

For more information, and to read the letter from Amazon, visit https://www.cnet.com/news/senator-criticizes-rings-new-security-measures-calls-for-company-to-go-further/.