Summit HS pertussis case reported; other parents advised

Bend

Letter talks about symptoms, steps to avoid, address 'whooping cough'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Parents of students at Bend's Summit High School were sent a letter Friday warning of recent possible exposure to pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at the school.

A student at Ridgeview High School in Redmond recently contracted pertussis, prompting a similar letter to parents and guardians. Other cases among the 50-plus reported in the county last year included students at Redmond's Obsidian Middle School and Bend High School.

Friday's letter, from Bend-La Pine Schools Health Services Supervisor Tami Pike, advised parents to take steps to prevent or reduce the risk of developing the illness.

If a child has a respiratory illness, the district advised parents to have their medical provider evaluate the student and let them know of the pertussis exposure.

It noted the symptoms of pertussis, which begans with a mild upper respiratory infection that resembles a common cold, such as sneezing, a running nose, mild cough and low-grade fever.

Usually within two weeks, the cough becomes more severe, including "episodes of numerous rapid coughs, followed by a crowing of high-pitched whooping sound, and is sometimes followed by vomiting."

A thick, clear mucuous may be discharged, Pike wrote, and the episodes may recur for one or two months, more frequently at night.

Any student or staff with similar symptoms should see their medical provider to rule out pertussis, she said.

State and county health officials said when pertussis is suspected and antibiotics are prescribed, the student may not attend school until they've completed at least five days of the prescribed medication, to ensure they are no longer contagious, Pike said.

The best prevention against pertussis is up-to-date Tdap immunizations, Pike said. But she added that "vaccines are not 100% effective and it is still possible to become ill with pertussis, however, illness tends to be less severe in those people who are vaccinated."

Those with questions were urged to contact Deschutes County Health Services' Communicable Disease Line at 541-322-7418.