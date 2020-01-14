Bend ultra runner sets new treadmill world record

News

Mario Mendoza beat the 50K record by :46 seconds

Mario Mendoza has received national and world recognition for his running, but this race was a little different. Mendoza was racing against the clock, on a treadmill, in front of Madras High School students.

Mendoza broke the 50K treadmill world record by :46 seconds. He officially finished with the time of 2:59:03. Fifty kilometers is about 31 miles. Mendoza ran for at an average pace of six minutes a mile which is about 10 miles per hour.

“You have to get comfortable with that type of hurt and pain," Mendoza said. "You have to make it your friend and I think today we accomplished that.”

Mendoza chose to break the record at Madras High School because of the schools diversity. Part of his goal was to promote fitness and inspire the students at the school.

“I want the students here to use the gifts they have and to believe that big things can happen for them and for madras," he said.

Mendoza is a national trail running champion and he's been USA's trail runner of the year four times. He said he was born to run and that nothing matches the accomplishment of finishing a race or in this case setting a new world record.

“Once you finish," Mendoza said as he smiled and took a deep breath. "It’s done.”

Mendoza plans to rest for two weeks before he begins training for his next race. He plans to race the Black Canyon Ultra 100K in Arizona, in February.