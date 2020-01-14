Salem moves forward with plan to allow car camping

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- The Salem City Council has voted unanimously to draft an emergency declaration legally allowing car camping in certain areas.

Many members of the public who spoke at the council meeting Monday supported the push for car camping, but stressed more needed to be done to help the homeless population.

A study researching the option found the city of Salem has neither the funds nor the resources to manage a city-sponsored program. A privately-sponsored program — where site owners provide supervision, trash receptacles and access to bathrooms — was suggested as an alternative.