SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning due to inclement weather, Superintendent Curt Scholl announced.

Classes will begin at 10:30 at the elementary, middle and high schools, he said, with buses running two hours later than their regular pick-up times. This includes Sisters Academy

"The safety of our students is our No. 1 concern," Scholl said. "Thank you for understanding and have a safe day."