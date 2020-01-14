Snow allows BLM to begin winter prescribed burns in area

Central Oregon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the next week, fuels specialists with the Prineville BLM plan to take advantage of the snowy conditions to burn piles to reduce the hazardous material left over from two thinning projects.

The High Desert Shrub Steppe project is located east of Paulina and consists of about 120 acres of juniper slash.

Crews also will work on 200 acres of piles in the Prineville Lake Acres project off Upper Davis Loop Road, north of Prineville Reservoir.

The projects are each expected to take several days, and crews will move between each project depending on site-specific weather.

BLM officials said each of the prescribed burns will only be started when the conditions are right to meet the objectives of the burn, while minimizing smoke impacts to any nearby communities.

All prescribed burn areas will be patrolled during and following ignitions. No road closures are expected with either of these projects.