Bend Police Chief Jim Porter to retire

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police Chief Jim Porter informed city councilors Wednesday night that he will retire from the department in April after nearly 30 years on the city's force and a 37-year career in law enforcement.

Porter made his departure known during a city council goals update session. He said he's promoted eight lieutenants over the years to help instill a culture of public service.

"It's in our DNA," Porter said, thanking councilors and the city for their support over the years.

Porter, who became chief in 2014, joined the department in 1991 and has served as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant and as captain for the Investigation Division, Support Services and the Training Division.

He began his law enforcement career in 1983 with time spent with the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Brookings Police Department.

Previously, Porter was a security forces sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for nearly six years, in California and the Netherlands.