Couple stranded in snowstorm rescued near Cultus Lake

Central Oregon

GLIDE, Ore. (AP/KTVZ) -- A Canyonville couple have been rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Deschutes National Forest.

The couple was visiting the lake southwest of Bend on Monday and decided to stay overnight when they had car trouble, Douglas County sheriff's deputies said.

Heavy snowfall overnight prevented them from leaving and the husband, Brad Barron, 33, walked several miles to get a cell phone signal and call for help.

Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a sno-cat and a tracked side-by-side. Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road.

Barron and his wife were found cold, but unharmed.

Sheriff's Sgt. Brad O'Dell said it was a good reminder to be prepared when venturing outdoors, especially in challenging weather.