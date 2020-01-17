Gov. Brown calls cap-and-trade bill her top session priority

Environment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming is her top priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month, and she is “cautiously optimistic” something can pass, despite Republicans saying there could be another GOP walkout to thwart the effort.

“We can do this, we have to do this, we must do this,” Brown said at The Associated Press legislative forum.

A draft bill to implement a so-called cap and trade program was unveiled this week. Its authors say it will be tweaked during the 35-day session of the Legislature that begins Feb. 3. It reportedly maintains the commitment to reduce greenhouse gases 45% below 1990 levels by 2035.

Last June, Republicans in the state Senate staged a nine-day walkout, preventing a quorum in the chamber and stalling debate on a cap-and-trade bill.

Democrat Brown said Friday that her party, which controls the Legislature, had addressed the GOP’s two main concerns about last year’s legislation: that rural Oregonians would have to pay more for gas and worries about the impact on rural manufacturers.

’’What is really important is that we went out and listened,” she said.

Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., R-Grants Pass, said the measure being considered now is similar to the one that provoked the walkout.

Like its predecessor, the draft bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each ton of gas they emit, and create an overall cap for emissions allowed in the state. However, rather than have uniform statewide regulation of automotive fuels, the new proposal splits the state into three geographic zones that would be phased in separately.

Brown said she hopes the GOP will work with Democrats on the legislation.

“’I don’t think that walking out is a productive method,” she told reporters.

Brown said other top goals for the 2020 Legislature are spending up to $200 million to help reduce the impacts of devastating wildfires and improving the state’s earthquake preparedness.