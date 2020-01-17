Icy roads bring C.O. school, other closures, delays

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Slick, icy roads from Thursday's snowfall and overnight cold temperatures have put Bend-La Pine and other schools on a two-hour delay Friday morning, as well as as some closures and other delays around the region.

St. Francis of Assisi School and Three Sisters Adventist were the closures reported to NewsChannel 21 Friday morning.

Along with Bend-La Pine Schools, other two-hour delays included Cascades Academy, Morning Star Christian School, Trinity Lutheran School, Samara Day School and Inspire Early Learning Center.

Numerous crashes and slide-offs were reported around Central Oregon during the Thursday evening commute, and some closed Juniper Canyon Road near Prineville.