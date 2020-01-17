PDX passenger takes over airport monitor for video game

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A passenger waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game -- so he plugged his PlayStation 4 into a computer screen that had displayed a map of the airport.

PDX staff asked him to stop gaming on the public map display early Thursday morning. He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully.

No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.