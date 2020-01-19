Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A report has found marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average.

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released the report Friday, saying Idaho residents are purchasing cannabis in Oregon because recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho.

Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales: Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho have started collecting signatures to get an initiative on the general election ballot.

The number 420 is a colloquial term referencing marijuana or cannabis consumption.