DCHS says no need to worry about new Coronavirus, yet

New Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus was reported in Washington yesterday

A new Chinese virus that has been linked to six deaths has made its way to the United States. Yesterday the CDC reported a Washington man had contracted the virus while traveling through Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

The man who was not identified traveled through the Seattle’s International Airport which prompted the CDC to begin screenings for the virus at more airports. The CDC had already been screening at multiple American international airports.

Morgan Emerson, with the Deschutes County Health Services says it’s too early to tell if the county could be affected.

“At this time, we don’t have any information that would lead us to believe that there is any novel coronavirus in the area,” Emerson said. “So, our role right now is to just make sure our health care providers know what to look for.”

And what to look for are travelers that have recently been in Asia as the virus has spread to Japan, Thailand and South Korea. Symptoms of the virus are similar to those of the flu: cough, fever, headache and sore throat.

Medical officials are reporting the virus can be spread in the air through a cough or physical contact like shaking hands.

The man who contracted the virus had traveled through Seattle’s airport which has direct flights to and from Redmond Airport. NewsChannel 21 spoke with a couple of travelers to see if they had any concerns.

“Somehow I feel safe here,” Karla Proud, a Bend resident said. “There’s so many fewer people going through Redmond’s airport. Unless it really took off it doesn’t concern me.”

“I would certainly be concerned and I am a praying person,” Naomi Jacks of Madras said. “ So, I would put prayers out there for people’s safety.”