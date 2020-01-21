DCSO investigating string of trailhead car break-ins

News

Surveillance photos released; reminder to not leave valuables in car when out on the trails

BEND, Ore. ( KTVZ) --After a string of car break-ins at Bend-Redmond-area trailheads, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies are urging trail users to lock their cars and to not leave valuables in plain sight. They also released photos of possible suspects in one case.

Three car break-ins at Phil's Trailhead southwest of Bend, and Juniper Trailhead and Maston Trailhead west of Redmond were reported late Monday morning.

Officers believe the break-ins may be related because of the time they took place, and all three vehicles were broken into by smashing windows. Purses, wallets and backpacks reportedly were stolen from the vehicles.

Sgt. William Bailey says break-ins are more common with unlocked vehicles, but this can happen at trailheads on occasion.

"We do periodically respond to break-ins at trailheads because there are vehicles that are left unattended," Bailey said. "It's a target of opportunity, and so it's just a reminder that if we are enjoying trailheads and leaving our vehicle unattended, to not leave valuables inside the car, particularly ones that are readily visible from standing outside."

Bailey also shared that someone tried to make a purchase with a credit card stolen from one of the vehicles at a local business. He believes surveillance video should help narrow down a suspect.

"We do know that in one of these vehicle break-ins there was an attempt to use a credit card at a local business," Bailey said.

One woman who visited Phil's Trailhead in Bend on Tuesday said she's heard of similar incidents at Maston Trailhead, but she's not too worried about leaving her car.

"No, it's not really a concern for me," Shelley Matthewson said. "I'm hoping this is one of those incidents that are rare, and that the trailheads stays safe."

Bailey urged anyone who is using trailheads who notices any irregular or suspicious behavior to contact dispatchers at 541-693-6911.