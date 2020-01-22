Albany man charged in wife’s killing after DNA found on saw

Crime And Courts

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) -- An Albany man was has been charged with murdering his estranged wife after authorities say her DNA was found on a circular saw he had borrowed.

The Statesman Journal reports that police began an investigation into the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Marie Lazon after a family member reported they had not heard from her since Christmas Day.

Detectives said Craig Lazon, who was charged Tuesday, borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned the saw several days later. The saw's owner turned it over to detectives.

The Oregon State Crime Lab inspected the saw. Police say DNA tests matched Tiffany Lazon's.