January 22, 2020 11:30 pm
Bedroom fire damages SW Prineville home

Three dogs rescued but residents displaced

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire broke out in the bedroom of a southwest Prineville home on Wednesday, causing no injuries but displacing the resident and three dogs rescued from the home, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 11:35 a.m. to the fire on Southwest Deer Street, said Lt. Marty Theurer.

Crews were able to hold the fire to the room where it began, as well as its contents, Theurer said.

A total of 10 firefighters responded and were on scene for about an hour. They were assisted by Crook County sheriff's deputies, Prineville Police and Public Works, and Oregon State Police.

American Red Cross disaster responders were called in to assist the displaced resident, who Division Chief Russell Deboodt said "will not be able to return in its current condition."

Theurer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

