Local Bend neighborhood association not pleased with current transportation plan

BEND, Ore, - (KTVZ) - As the City of Bend finalizes its transportation measure for the May ballot, the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association released a statement voicing displeasure.

In the statement, released last Friday, the association said, "We believe the first priority of the bond should be shifted to emphasize the safety of people above all else. We hope city council finds a way to hear the community and finally fully invest in Bend that our neighbors envision."

The city's plan is supposed to improve safety and traffic congestion but James Dofoli, the chair of the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association says people living outside of Bend would actually benefit more from some of the proposed improvements.

"This bond is going to be for Bend voters but it's also going to benefit people that live in Central Oregon," Dofoli said. "They are not going to be the ones paying for it."

The city's proposed a $180 million bond would be funded by a property tax. It would cost an estimated $160-$170 a year for the average homeowner. Empire Ave., Butler Market Rd., Reed Market and Wilson Ave. are the streets that will see the most attention in the transportation plan.

“It’s an ongoing process," Mayor Sally Russell said. "The city has never had enough money to do everything we need to do. We are going to stretch every dollar and every dime.”

An overpass at the Reed Market railroad has also been discussed. A plan that Dofoli would not be in favor of.

"Five minutes on Reed Market saving time [with the overpass] or nine roundabouts getting in and out of neighborhood and in and out of schools safer," Dofoli said.

Councilors will meet on Feb. 5th to finalize the ballot measure language and to explain what the money will fund.