Forest Service advisers hear more criticism of wilderness fee plan

Speakers at Bend meeting voice objections; 12,000 written comments submitted

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Proposed access fees for wilderness areas in Central Oregon were discussed and drew more criticism Wednesday night at a Forest Service advisory council meeting.

The planning subcommittee of the Forest Service's John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council heard a presentation and public input on the Cascades Crest Wilderness Strategies fee proposal, which has has already drawn over 12,000 written comments.

The proposal would create fees of $3 per person for day use $5 per person overnight use, plus a $1 processing fee for day use and a $6 processing fee for overnight stays in areas of the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas.

Lisa Machnik, a recreation staff officer with the Deschutes National Forest, said ultimately it's about making sure wilderness areas are able to be sustained for years to come.

"Ninety-five percent of the fees go back to that unit that they come from, so 95 percent of any fees go back to wilderness management," Machnik said.

"So that's boots on the ground, wilderness rangers, education, trail work, all those things that make a wilderness experience special and lasting, and help us keep the wilderness in the way that it was intended, for people to explore discover and to protect the wildlife and the natural features in it."

Those who testified at the meeting spoke against those fee.

While many acknowledged something needs to be done to sustain the wilderness areas and protect against over-use many say they don't believe a fee system is the way to go, and could have other unintended consequences.

Here is some of what those testifying at Wednesday's meeting had to say:

"Fees will impact low-income citizens on fixed incomes' ability to enjoy the wilderness. These citizens are already strapped with having to pay for housing, food and health care. Even $3 means a lot to their well-being and providing minimum life needs."



"I felt a fee is not necessary because a fee is already collected through taxpayer money that own and manage public lands. Why the double fee? If I need to use the fire department, which I pay for in my taxes, I don't have to pay them again when they show up."



"The proposal needs to consider how everybody can get access to the wilderness on an equal basis. And at this point, that didn't happen."

The committee at Wednesday night's meeting will eventually make a recommendation on the fees to the regional forester, who will make the final call. The plan is to implement the new system in May.

You can read the submitted comments on this Forest Service web page.