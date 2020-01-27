Jury seated in fatal Portland train stabbing trial

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A jury has been seated in the MAX attack trial of a man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant in May 2017 on a Portland light-rail train.

KOIN reported that Judge Cheryl Albrecht will call members of the juror panel Monday to verify they understand the time commitment and are able to serve for the entirety of the trial of Jeremy Christian. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

