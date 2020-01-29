Tillamook County computers still down, a week after ransomware attack

Government-politics

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) -- One week after Tillamook County was hit by a cyberattack, the county computers remain unplugged while a cybersecurity firm tries to negotiate with criminals who deployed the ransomware, according to a county official.

Tillamook County Sheriff's Lt. Gordon McCraw said the outage is creating the most havoc for the taxation and clerk's offices in the coastal county.

Customers have been checking out books from county libraries the old fashioned way, with paper and pen, instead of scanning them.