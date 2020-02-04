Bend bus driver returns students to school, parents angry

Bend

Video shows children crying as they exit the bus, driver appearing frustrated

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Parents of some students at Pine Ridge Elementary School are voicing their frustrations online after a video was posted Monday night on the NextDoor app that shows a bus parked in front of the school and the driver stepping out of the school bus.

The description for the video says the school bus stopped after the Murphy Road and Brookswood Boulevard roundabout and sat idle for about seven minutes before the driver turned around and headed back to the school.

The video, shot by a witness, appears to show the students crying as they get off the bus, and a school employee trying to guide the children back into the school.

“All I wanted was for someone to come and calm them down,” the bus driver says in the video to a school employee. “This is ridiculous.”

Rhea Panela is working on finding out why the bus driver took the children back to the school, instead of taking them home, and getting comments from Bend-La Pine Schools. She will have more details starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

