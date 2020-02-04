ODOT advises drivers of trucker convoys across state

News

Heading to Thursday rally at Oregon Capitol in Salem

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --— ODOT advised drivers can expect significant truck traffic on state highways on Thursday, when a rally is planned at the Oregon Capitol. Convoys to Salem are being organized around the state.

Travelers on most area state highways should prepare for added congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes. Drivers should check all routes using TripCheck.com and traffic cameras, consider alternate routes, leave extra travel time and plan for delays.

A similar rally last year included several hundred large trucks.

The highway routes that will likely be impacted include: