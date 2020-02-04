Oregon elections director: Mail-in voting gaining interest

Election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon's elections director says more state elections directors are expressing interest in Oregon's vote-by-mail elections, as Democratic Party officials in Iowa struggle to announce votes from their presidential caucus.

Oregon Elections Director Steve Trout told reporters Tuesday he just got back from a conference of all the state election directors, and there's more discussion and questions about Oregon's system.

With Oregon voters mailing their ballots or leaving them at official drop boxes, hackers have fewer places to get in and target the election system.