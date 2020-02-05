Bend Juniper Ridge sewer work means moving some homeless off city land

Bend

But extra notice will be given and services made available to assist

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is proceeding with a sewer project at Juniper Ridge this spring, and that means some homeless people living at camps on the area will have to move elsewhere. But the city is trying to do so in cautious fashion, giving ample notice and offering services to assist.

The city is looking at having to move those that are camping in the area off the property, due to safety concerns.

Juniper Ridge is city-owned property located on the north end of town, and the area that falls within the urban growth boundary is zoned for commercial use.

The city's North Interceptor Sewer line is set to be built through the area, as a part of further development. It's part of the city’s long-standing goal to develop the site and turn it into a viable piece of property the can be utilized for economic development.

The city has crafted a policy that aims to give the homeless camp residents plenty of notice before they have to leave.

While Oregon law only requires a 24-hour notice for people to leave, the city is planning to give 60 days notice, and is already out on the property making connections and speaking with people about the changes.

The city is collaborating with Bend police in the effort and says it wants to do it in a safe and effective manner, while collaborating with advocacy groups and social service providers.

City officials have cited several safety concerns over people camping on the property, including fire issues, unsanitary conditions and lack of access into the area if an emergency occurs.

The plan is to begin construction on the sewer project in mid-April.

The future of Juniper Ridge development, along with the homeless camp policies, are being discussed during a work session at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

Reporter Jacob Larsen will have more on that discussion coming up on NewsChannel 21 First at 10 on Fox and at 11 on KTVZ.