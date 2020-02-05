Bend-La Pine Schools panel proposes middle, high school attendance areas

Bend

Superintendent due to make decision by March 10

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine Schools' Attendance Area Review Committee on Wednesday recommended proposed new middle and high school attendance areas to Superintendent Shay Mikalson, who is slated to make a final decision by March 10.

The new attendance areas for secondary schools will go into effect in the fall of 2021.

The committee, which includes 26 community members and staff, was tasked with creating new attendance areas in order to open a new high school in fall of 2021 and to balance enrollment across all Bend area middle and high schools.

Community members are invited to offer feedback on the proposed attendance areas by taking part in an online survey, open through Feb. 19.

Online Survey

Individuals can view maps online, review the full committee report and frequently asked questions on the school district's Attendance Areas Webpage.