USFS delays permit fees for C.O. wilderness areas

Due to 6-month notice requirement; limited-entry permit system still starts this summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Citing a too-tight timeline, a plan to impose fees as part of a limited entry system for some heavily used wilderness areas in the Oregon Cascades has been delayed until next year, a Forest Service official said. The limited entry system is still set to go into effect this summer.

The new information was in a note emailed Wednesday to the Wilderness Subcommittee of the John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Committee, one of several regional citizen advisory panels to the Forest Service and one of two involved in the process that were asked for their for recommendations.

Lisa Machnik, a recreation, heritage, lands and partnerships staff officer on the Deschutes National Forest, thanked the subcommittee for its consideration of the Cascade Crest Wilderness Strategies fee proposal, and for taking public comment.

“We heard the questions and comments raised by the RAC subcommittee and we recognize that the timeline of our request has been a challenge,” Machnik wrote.

“As you know, we cannot implement a fee without the required six-month notice period officially published in the Federal Register,” she wrote. “Thus, at this point in early February, it is not realistic for the forests to implement a fee this year.

“For 2020, the forests will move ahead with the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) decision to implement a limited entry permit system through the recreation.gov system. This will allow us to continue our work to manage use in these wilderness areas.”

“The change in timeline will allow us all more time to continue our conversations and carefully consider all the feedback we have received from the RACs and the public,” Machnik added, saying a news release about the change would be released soon.

“We look forward to continuing this work together,” she told the subcommittee.

Last November, the Deschutes and Willamette forests had extended the public comment period until Jan. 10 for the special recreation permit fee, but said the limited entry system will go into effect starting this summer in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas.

The proposed day-use fee is $3 a person, needed at 19 of the areas' 79 trailheads, and a $5-per-person overnight fee, required at all 79 trailheads.

Reservation fees already charged by Recreation.gov are $1 per person for day use and $6 for overnight groups.