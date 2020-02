News

COOS BAY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A magnitude-4.7 earthquake struck off the Southern Oregon coast Saturday morning.

The quake hit at 7:34 a.m. about 130 miles west of Coos Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its depth was about six miles, KGW reported.

The location of the tremor is near where other smaller earthquakes struck in 2019.

One person reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.