DCSO: La Pine woman charged with setting RV fire, blaming it on ex

Central Oregon

Woman's fifth-wheel trailer, contents destroyed, carport damaged

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A La Pine woman who called dispatchers to say her ex-boyfriend set a fire that destroyed her fifth-wheel travel trailer early Monday morning was arrested on arson and other charges after investigators determined she’d set the fire herself, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers got a call from Jessica M. Adams, 31, reporting her fifth-wheel was on fire in the 52000 block of Sunrise Boulevard, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Several deputies and La Pine Rural Fire District personnel responded, finding the trailer engulfed in flames, Bailey said.

Firefighters put out the blaze, which also destroyed the trailer's contents and damaged a free-standing wooden carport it was parked under.

An investigator with the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal and a detective with the Oregon State Police Arson Unit responded to investigate the fire’s cause, the sergeant said.

Adams had reported the fire was set by her ex-boyfriend, Bailey said, but an investigation revealed she had actually set the trailer ablaze.

Adams was arrested by citation to appear in court on charges of second-degree arson, reckless burning and initiating a false report.